Pilots killed in Pakistan army helicopter crash

Two Pakistan army pilots were killed when their helicopter crashed at the snow-covered Siachin region on Sunday, the military said on Monday.

"A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter crashed at Siachin. Both pilots Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)," said a statement by the army's media wing.

Search and rescue helicopters and the army troops have reached the site of the incident site, the statement added.

No reason was cited for the crash.

The Siachen Glaciers, known as the world's highest battlefield, are located in the eastern Karakoram mountain range in the Himalayas, huddled next to the borders of Pakistan, India, and China.

The region includes the world's second-longest glaciers, stretching an impressive 76 kilometers (47 miles).

The South Asian neighbors and rivals of Pakistan and India both claim sovereignty over the entire Siachen region.