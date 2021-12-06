More houses destroyed as lava reaches yet-untouched parts of La Palma

More houses on Spain's La Palma were destroyed on Monday as a new lava flow began, adding to the woes of island residents who have already suffered months of volcanic activity.



State TV broadcaster RTVE reported that a "significant number" of residents were affected by the new lava flow, citing Miguel Angel Mocuende, head of the local emergency committee, Pevolca. Precise figures were not provided.



With temperatures of more than 1,000 degrees Celsius, the lava is heading to parts of the island so far untouched, towards the island's west. The lava field already stretches across about 1,155 hectares. Affected areas have long since been evacuated.



Earthquake activity has subsided somewhat in the region. On Monday, about 20 light temblors had been registered by midday at a depth of about 14 kilometres.



The volcano has been disrupting life on the island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands, for 11 weeks now, causing about 842 million euros (951.9 million dollars) in damage. Almost 2,800 buildings have been destroyed and another 100 severely damaged, reported RTVE on Sunday.



Thanks to the lava, the island has recently developed a new spit of land measuring almost 50 hectares. Vulcanologists say it remains impossible to say when the eruptions will ease.

