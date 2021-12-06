Argentina reports its 1st case of omicron variant

Argentina has detected its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The new strain of the coronavirus was found in a person who arrived in Argentina's San Luis province from South Africa on Nov. 30, said the ministry in a statement on Sunday.

Health authorities said the 38-year-old patient was fully vaccinated and had also recovered from COVID-19 in March.

The patient arrived in the country with a negative PCR test result and his antigen test at the airport on arrival was also negative. Although the patient did not show any symptoms he took a test for the omicron variant, as he had close contact with those with the new strain in South Africa, and tested positive as well.

The patient is currently in quarantine and four people had been in close contact with him so far, the statement added.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus was previously detected in Brazil and Chile on the continent.