Thousands march in Vienna against coronavirus lockdown

Thousands of people marched through Vienna on Saturday to protest against restrictions on public life designed to curb the coronavirus pandemic .

Faced with surging daily infections, the government last month made Austria the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a lockdown and said it would make vaccinations mandatory from February.

People carried signs saying: "I will decide myself", "Make Austria Great Again" and "New Elections" - a nod to the political turmoil that has seen three chancellors within two months - as crowds gathered.

Around 1,200 police officers deployed to handle scattered protests that were supposed to merge into a march on the Ring boulevard in central Vienna. Police said they would remind marchers to wear masks and charge people who do not.

A parliamentary committee this week approved doubling the length of the lockdown to 20 days, which the government has said is the longest it will last.

Austria, a country of 8.9 million people, has reported nearly 1.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 12,000 COVID-19 linked deaths since the pandemic began last year.

