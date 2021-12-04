SPD party conference votes on new German coalition agreement

The centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) votes at a party conference on Saturday on whether to enter the planned new German government coalition with the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP).



The delegates are to vote on the coalition agreement of the so-called traffic light parties, named after their representative red, yellow and green colours, which promises a lot of climate protection, a restructuring of the economy, but also improvements for low-income earners, tenants and families, for example.



Before that, the likely future chancellor Olaf Scholz and the party leaders Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans plan to speak.



However, the vote of the SPD party conference alone is not enough to form the coalition: On Sunday, an FDP party conference will vote, and the Greens are currently polling their members. The result of the ballot is to be announced on Monday.



The coalition agreement could then be signed on Tuesday, and on Wednesday Olaf Scholz could be elected chancellor in the Bundestag and his Cabinet sworn in.



Unlike the FDP and the Greens, the SPD has not yet announced who it will appoint as ministers.



What is clear is that, in addition to the chancellery, it will take over the ministries of labour and social affairs, construction, health, interior, defence and economic development. The party also provides the minister of the chancellery.



It is expected that the names of the ministers will not be announced until Monday.



