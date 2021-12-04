Merkel warns against 'treacherous virus' in last-ever video message

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for solidarity in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus and renewed her appeal for more vaccinations.



"We are in the middle of this fourth wave of the pandemic in a very serious situation, in some parts of our country it can only be called dramatic," Merkel said in her last-ever weekly video message published on Saturday.



"Take this treacherous virus seriously," she urged.



Merkel referred to "overcrowded intensive care units," seriously ill patients who had to be flown across Germany, and the "terribly high number" of people for whom the virus has cost their lives.



"Every one of them leaves behind families or friends, stunned, helpless," she said. "This is especially bitter because it could be avoided - with effective and safe vaccines, we hold the key."



Merkel thanked the people "who are sensible and understanding in this difficult time" and stuck to the rules out of self-protection as well as out of care for others.



"They make up the vast majority in our country. They show every day the civic spirit that is so wonderful about our country - and without which no chancellor or government can achieve anything," she said.



The coming difficult weeks can only be overcome with a joint effort, Merkel said. "I sincerely wish that we will succeed together."



Merkel is leaving office next week and will be succeeded as chancellor by Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats (SPD). Scholz will lead a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business FDP.



