Dutch police detain dozens of PKK terror group’s supporters

Dutch police on Friday detained dozens of supporters of the PKK terror group in the Hague.

In a statement, the police said that a large group, who demanded action against Turkey, tried to storm the building of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) at noon.

The police said it intervened and arrested nearly 50 people.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.