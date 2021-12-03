Belgium tightens restrictions again to fight Covid-19 infection wave

Covid-19 restrictions in Belgium are to tighten again for a third time in three weeks, the government announced on Friday as case numbers and hospitalizations remain stubbornly high.



Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference that the current Covid-19 wave was more serious than expected and that "infections are among the highest in Europe."



In the past seven days 17,862 new daily cases were reported on average, an increase of 6 per cent over last week. More than 3,700 people are hospitalized with the virus, 821 of these patients in intensive care.



Schools are subject to new restrictions to reduce infections. Children from the age of six must wear a mask and all extracurricular activities are to be suspended. Primary schools and kindergartens are finishing a week early on December 20 and only half of secondary schools classes may now take place in the classroom.



Indoor activities are banned except for weddings, funerals and gatherings in private homes. Indoor events are now limited to 200 people, while indoor sports may take place but without an audience.



Despite speculation, new restrictions on hospitality were not introduced. Closing times remain unchanged at 11 pm and a limit of six people per table. Christmas markets however are to require a Covid-19 digital safe pass showing proof of recovery or vaccination against Covid-19, or a negative test, and face masks must be worn.



De Cross said the infection wave is beginning to plateau but that case numbers still remain too high for the health system to sustain.



More than 27,000 people have died in Belgium during the pandemic.



