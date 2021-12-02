US DEFENSE CHIEF SLAMS CHINAS DRIVE FOR HYPERSONIC WEAPONS

 Contact Us
US defense chief slams China's drive for hypersonic weapons

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the remarks in Seoul on Thursday following annual security talks with his South Korean counterpart. Austin says the U.S. is concerned about China’s military capability and calls Beijing “our pacing challenge.”

AP WORLD
Published December 02,2021
The U.S. defense chief says that China's pursuit of hypersonic weapons "increases tensions in the region."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the remarks in Seoul on Thursday following annual security talks with his South Korean counterpart.

Austin says the U.S. is concerned about China's military capability and calls Beijing "our pacing challenge."

He says the U.S. will "maintain the capabilities to defend and deter against a range of potential threats from (China) to ourselves and to our allies."