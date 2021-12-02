US DEFENCE SECRETARY: N KOREAS WEAPONS PROGRAMMES DESTABILIZE REGION

Despite the growing threat of North Korea's missile and weapons programmes, the US remains ready for dialogue with the isolated government in Pyongyang, according to Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.



"We continue to call upon North Korea to engage in dialogue," Austin said in Seoul on Thursday after security consultations with his South Korean counterpart Suh Wook.



"We also share the sheer assessment that [North Korea] is continuing to advance its missile and weapons programmes which ist increasingly destabilizing for regional security ... the US and South Korea remain committed to the diplomatic approach" to North Korea, Austin said.



North Korea is subject to international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons programme.



US negotiations with North Korea have not progressed for more than two and a half years.



