South Korea reports highest single-day COVID figures

South Korea on Wednesday reported the highest single-day COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

According to the Health Ministry, the country registered 5,123 new cases, bringing the caseload to 452,350.

With 34 more fatalities, the death toll also raised to 3,658.

Last week, South Korea reported its highest single-day cases with 4,116 infections.

On Tuesday, the figure dropped to 3,031.

However, the cases spiked again in the last 24 hours, with the country reporting 723 critically ill patients, another high.

Last week, President Moon Jae-in delayed his government's plan to ease virus related restrictions from mid-December after new infections spiked in the country.

Since July 7, new infections have been rising in South Korea following the emergence of the delta variant.

New cases especially spiked after the government eased restrictions across the country on Nov. 1.

Last month, South Korea announced its "living with COVID-19" scheme allowing people to gather in groups of up to 10 in the capital and its surrounding areas, and up to 12 in other parts of the country, regardless of their vaccination status.

OMICRON VARIANT

South Korea on Tuesday also reported its first suspected case of the omicron variant in a couple who recently arrived from Nigeria.

The authorities conducted a genome sequencing test on the couple, the result of which is expected to be announced on Wednesday, according to Yonhap News.

South Korea has banned flights and visa issuance for eight African countries including South Africa to block the flow of the new omicron variant

So far, 41.08 million people, or 80% of the country's 52 million population, have been fully vaccinated in the country, according to the agency.





