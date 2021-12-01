Russia flies more than 200 people out of Afghanistan

Russia has flown more than 200 people out of Afghanistan.



In addition to passengers from Russia and Kyrgyzstan, Afghan students studying at Russian universities were also on board the three planes, the Defence Ministry in Moscow told the Interfax news agency.



The Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft were scheduled to land at a military airfield near Moscow after stops in the Central Asian former Soviet republics of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.



The last Russian evacuation flights from the crisis-hit country were ordered by President Vladimir Putin in mid-November.



Since the Taliban took power in August, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has been catastrophic.



Russia is also concerned about the security situation among its Central Asian allies bordering Afghanistan.

