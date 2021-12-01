New Zealand to send peacekeepers to crisis-hit Solomon Islands

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern deployed peacekeepers Wednesday to join an international mission to maintain security in the crisis-hit Solomon Islands after deadly anti-government riots last week.

"We are deeply concerned by the recent civil unrest and rioting in Honiara, and following yesterday's request of the Solomon Islands government, we have moved quickly to provide urgent assistance to help restore sustained peace and security," Ardern said in a statement.

She said an initial deployment of 15 New Zealand personnel would set off Thursday and be joined by 50 more over the weekend.