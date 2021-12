News World Lukashenko threatens to turn off gas if Europe passes more sanctions

DPA WORLD Published December 01,2021

Lukashenko announced tough countermeasures if further sanctions were to be imposed on Belarus, once again threatening to turn off the gas tap to Europe.



Part of the important Russian-European pipeline Yamal-Europe runs through Belarus. However, only a small part of the gas from Russia is transported to Europe via the pipeline. The main volumes flow through Ukraine and the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline.



The Kremlin immediately stressed that gas supplies to Europe were secure.