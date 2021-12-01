Italy reports 103 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 15,085 new cases

Italy reported 103 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 89 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,085 from 12,764.

The count marks the first time Italy reported more than 100 daily coronavirus deaths since June 8.

Italy has registered 133,931 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.04 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 5,248 on Wednesday, up from 5,227 a day earlier.

There were 62 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 64 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 686 from a previous 683.

Some tests 573,775 for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 719,972, the health ministry said.