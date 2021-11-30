Turkish parliament speaker to leave for 3-day visit to Poland

The Turkish parliament speaker will embark on a three-day visit to Poland on Tuesday, the speaker's office announced.

Mustafa Şentop will visit the Polish parliament in the capital Warsaw, and meet his counterpart Elzbieta Witek. He will also be received by President Andrzej Duda.

On the last day of his visit, Şentop will meet representatives of the Poland-Turkey Businessmen Association, and the Turkey-Poland Cultural Solidarity Association.

The two countries enjoy friendly relations. Ankara's support for Poland's accession into NATO in 1999, as well as Poland's support for Turkey's EU membership process have boosted bilateral relations.

The Declaration on Turkish-Polish Strategic Partnership was signed in 2009.