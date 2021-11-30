Poland reports continued attempts to cross border from Belarus

Poland's border police have reported 134 attempted illegal border crossings at its border with Belarus within one day.



A larger group of "aggressive foreigners" had thrown stones, metal rods, and fireworks at the Polish security forces from across the border near the town of Szudzialowo, the border police said on Twitter.



Meanwhile, another planned repatriation flight of Iraqi migrants stuck at the Belarus-Poland border, which is also the EU's external border, was canceled. The plane, operated by Iraqi Airways, was scheduled to leave for Erbil in northern Iraq in the early afternoon, the airport in Minsk announced on the Telegram news channel.



It didn't provide a reason for the cancellation.



Hundreds of the migrants stuck at the border were flown back to their countries of origin over the weekend.



According to Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz, Iraq's embassy in Moscow had begun to organize the repatriation of the refugees.



The minister however sounded a note of caution: "We will announce the end of this crisis when it is truly over."



The situation at the border has been tense for weeks now, due to migrants massing at the EU's external border and making multiple attempts to enter the EU.



Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is accused by the EU of allowing migrants to enter Belarus and then continuing to the EU border in an attempt to create a new migrant crisis. Lukashenko has denied the charges.



