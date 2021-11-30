Flash floods kill four, submerge 23,000 houses in central Vietnam

Four people have been reported dead and more than 23,000 houses submerged after two days of heavy rains caused flash floods in Vietnam's central highlands, local authorities said on Tuesday.



The victims include four women who were swept away by heavy floods in Kon Tum, Binh Dinh and Dal Lak provinces, located between Da Nang and Nha Trang.



More than 23,600 houses have been inundated in the region, forcing local authorities to evacuate inhabitants to higher ground, Vietnam's Central Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said in a report.



The central highlands have experienced heavy rains during the last two days due to the convergence of a cold spell and tropical turbulence.



Since Sunday, the central region has seen average daily rainfall of between 300 to 500 millimetres, while some areas received rainfall of up to 600 metres, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said.



The torrential rains triggered the heaviest flooding in the area since 2016, with rural communities suffering from floodwaters that rose up to 70 centimetres deep.



Authorities have warned that more flash flooding and landslides could occur in the coming days as heavy rains continue to afflict the region.



