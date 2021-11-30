Erdoğan plans constructive steps with Egypt and Israel after UAE visit

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey would take steps to improve ties with Egypt and Israel similar those in recent weeks with the United Arab Emirates , which led to investments, NTV and other broadcasters said.

Ankara and Abu Dhabi signed accords for billions of dollars of investments last week and Erdoğan said they would herald a "new era" in ties.

As part of a charm offensive launched last year, Turkey has also moved to repair ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia but those talks have yielded little public improvement.

Earlier this month, Erdoğan also held a rare phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after Turkey's release of a detained Israeli couple.

"They (UAE) put up a $10 billion investment plan. By putting this $10 billion into place, we will have built a very different future," Erdoğan was cited as telling reporters on a flight back from Turkmenistan, adding he would visit the UAE in February.

"Whatever kind of step was taken with the UAE, we will also take similar ones with the others (Israel and Egypt)," he said, in response to a question about ties with Tel Aviv and Cairo.

Turkey and Egypt broke off relations after the 2013 overthrow of democratically-elected president Mohamed Morsi.

They expelled their respective ambassadors and downgraded their relations in 2013.

In 2018, Turkey ordered out Israel's ambassador over the killing of protestors along the Gaza Strip border.

Turkey sought a rapprochement with Egypt earlier this year despite supporting opposing sides in the conflict in Libya.

In March, Ankara said it had established its first diplomatic contacts with Cairo since 2013, while the Turkish foreign minister in April heralded a "new era" in ties with Egypt.

The two countries held talks again in September as efforts continued towards normalising their relations without significant progress.

TURKEY READY TO MEDIATE BETWEEN UKRAINE AND RUSSIA

Turkey is ready to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia , Erdoğan was cited as saying by broadcaster NTV on Monday, despite having angered Moscow by selling armed drones to Kyiv earlier this year.

U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have massed on the border of Ukraine, which is battling Moscow-backed separatists who control part of its territory in the east.

Ukraine's military intelligence has said Moscow was preparing for an attack in early 2022. Russia has dismissed the comments as U.S. propaganda.

NATO member Turkey has good ties with both Kyiv and Moscow, though it opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya. It has forged energy and defence cooperation with Russia, while opposing Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.

Speaking to reporters on a flight from Turkmenistan, Erdoğan was cited as saying by NTV and other media that Turkey wanted peace in the Black Sea region and was discussing the issue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin frequently.

"Whether it is as a mediator or speaking to them about the issue, by holding these talks with Ukraine and Mr Putin, God willing, we want to have a part in the solution of this," he was cited as saying.

Asked about Erdoğan's remarks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment, but Kyiv welcomed the offer.

"We will welcome any efforts that can help us to put an end to this war, to return Ukraine's territories which are currently under Russian control," Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told a news briefing.

He also said that if Russia decides to invade, Ukraine is ready to repel any attack.







