China calls on United States to remove sanctions on Iran

The United States should remove all sanctions inconsistent with Iran 's 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers, including those that apply to China , the Chinese envoy to Iran nuclear talks said on Monday.

The 2015 agreement's formal name is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).










