Major law enforcement operation targets illegal gold-mining in Amazon

Three people have been detained in a major multi-agency law enforcement operation targeting illegal gold-mining on a major tributary of the Amazon River, Brazilian media reported on Monday.



The G1 news website reported that 131 gold-mining ships had been either confiscated or destroyed during the operation.



The police, military and Brazil's environmental agency IBAMA all took part in the operation, G1 and the Folha de S Paulo newspaper said, citing police.



Photos showed vessels on the river in flames.



Environmentalists in Brazil were alarmed to see dozens of illegal gold-dredging boats on the Rio Madeira in the state of Amazonas last week.



Rumours that large amounts of gold had been found about 110 kilometres from the Amazon metropolis of Manaus attracted people to the area on rafts and dredging vessels, according to a statement from Greenpeace.



Illegal gold mining is widespread in the Amazon region - but the extent of activity this time surprised even the experts.



Photos from Greenpeace showed that the ships had essentially formed a floating city.



According to G1, the illegal gold miners began to disperse after the images gained media attention and the Brazilian government vowed to act.



