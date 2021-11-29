Magdalena Andersson re-elected prime minister of Sweden in second try

Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson was elected prime minister of Sweden on Monday for the second time in just a few days.



Andersson, 54, became the first woman ever to be elected Swedish prime minister on Wednesday, but when the Greens decided to abandon the coalition government with the Social Democrats the same afternoon, she resigned.



The surprise move from the Greens was made in protest at the adoption of an alternative budget proposal drafted with the involvement of the far-right populist Sweden Democrats, which the Greens considered a red line.



The following day, speaker of the Riksdag parliament Andreas Norlen nominated Andersson for another vote.



Again on Monday, Andersson was able to secure a simple majority by a slim margin. She got the backing of her Social Democrats and one independent, while the Greens abstained together with the Centre and the Left Parties.



All but one of the remaining opposition lawmakers voted against her, resulting in 173 no votes - 175 would have been required to block Andersson's election.



The former finance minister is expected to present her government declaration and all-Social Democrat Cabinet to parliament on Tuesday.



That same day, the new government is expected to present itself to the king before officially taking up its work.



Andersson will then be installed as prime minister - following on from her 33 male predecessors.



Until King Carl XVI Gustaf gives the new administration his blessing, Stefan Lofven will remain prime minister in an acting capacity.



Lofven, a fellow Social Democrat, had been head of a centre-left-Green minority government for the past seven years. He submitted his resignation as head of government on November 10, having previously handed over the party chairmanship to his long-serving finance minister.



His plan was to let Andersson settle into the top role in Swedish politics ahead of elections set for September.



