Israel reports 2nd case of COVID Omicron variant

Israel has reported a second case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to local media on Monday.



The Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation, citing the health ministry, said a woman proved to have contracted the variant after coming from South Africa recently.



On Saturday, Israel barred foreign tourists from entering the country, as part of restrictions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.



Israelis returning from countries on the "red-list" will also be isolated at a hotel determined by the government. They will be allowed to spend the rest of the quarantine at home as long as the PCR test on entry shows a negative result.



