Incidence of coronavirus cases in Germany reaches new high

Germany's seven-day incidence of coronavirus infections has risen again and has reached an all-time high as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Monday that the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants was 452.4.



The previous day the incidence had been 446.7, and a week ago it was 386.5. Last month the figure stood at just 64.3.



Health offices in Germany reported 29,364 new coronavirus infections to the RKI on one day.



Across Germany 73 deaths were recorded within 24 hours, according to the new data. A week ago, there were 62 deaths. The RKI has recorded 5,791,060 confirmed infections with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, but the actual total is likely to be much higher, as many infections go undetected.



The RKI says the number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals per 100,000 population over a seven-day period was 5.52.



The institute says a total of 100,956 people have now died from the disease in Germany. Almost 5 million people - or 4,852,800 - are known to have recovered from the disease.



