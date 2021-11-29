Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads

Britain is set to unveil new guidance on speeding up and extending the rollout of COVID-19 booster shots on Monday, a junior health minister said, adding he was braced for more cases of the variant of concern Omicron.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has been asked to look at boosters for under-40s as well as reducing the gap between second doses and boosters.

"We're awaiting that advice. I hope it will come, hopefully later today," Edward Argar told Sky News, adding he did not know their decision.

"I don't think it's been formally delivered but we'd expect that within the coming hours."

Ministers also want to ramp up the offer of booster jabs, saying even if vaccines prove to be less effective against Omicron, they should still offer better protection against it and reduce the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

The UK Health Security Agency on Sunday said it had identified a third confirmed case of Omicron, which scientists say has about double the number of mutations to the spike protein as the currently dominant Delta variant.

"I would expect that to rise. We don't know by what speed or by what numbers, so therefore what we're doing is trying to slow it down. But we can't stop it," Argar said.

"We're trying to give ourselves the time to understand how it works and how it interacts with the vaccine."

Prime Minister Johnson said the restrictions would be reviewed in three weeks. Asked if the rules could be tightened before then, Argar said, "it's not something I'm anticipating."