BILLION VACCINE DOSES EARMARKED FOR AFRICA, SAYS CHINAS XI

China is prepared to send 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to help fight the pandemic's spread, President Xi Jinping has told African leaders leaders.



Speaking by videolink to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Xi said China is prepared to donate 600 million doses, while another 400 million would be produced by joint undertakings.



The goal is to get African vaccination rates higher, said Xi, noting an African Union goal of getting 60 per cent of the population vaccinated this year, even though the vaccination rate is in single digits in large areas of the continent. To help more, China is prepared to send 1,500 medical experts to help in Africa.



