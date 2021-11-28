VOTING ENDS IN KYRGYZSTANS PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

Voting came to an end in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday, as 1,015 candidates from 21 political parties, along with 287 independents, competed to enter the 90-seat single-chamber parliament.

In a statement, President Sadyr Japarov described the elections as a "historic day," highlighting that the country had proven that it could "hold honest and fair elections."

Japarov underlined that the elections were held according to the country's new Constitution, which was approved in a referendum held earlier this year, and that the government had provided equal conditions to all parties and candidates.

According to the country's election board, voter turnout was at 32.12%.

During Japarov's term in office, the country approved its current Constitution and passed a new election law, while also revising the number of seats on its Supreme Council as well as the conditions of being elected to a parliamentary seat.

According to the new legislation, parties should pass a 5% election threshold to enter the parliament and get at least %0.5 of votes in seven regions, including the capital Bishkek and Osh.

The candidate lists of the parties were prepared considering quotas for youth, gender equality, minorities, and the disabled.

TURKEY CONGRATULATES KYRGYZSTAN

Turkey congratulated Kyrgyzstan for completing elections "in a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere."

"We attach great importance to the stability and prosperity of Kyrgyzstan with which we have deep-rooted historical and cultural relations. We wish that the results of the Parliamentary elections will be auspicious for the friendly and brotherly Kyrgyzstan," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.