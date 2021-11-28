Pakistan bans travel from seven countries as Omicron spreads

Pakistan has banned travel from seven countries to contain a new and potentially more dangerous coronavirus variant amid a steady decline in new infections and related deaths during a fourth wave of the pandemic.
National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the body which oversees the country's coronavirus response, announced a ban on travel from six southern African countries, naming South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia as well as Hong Kong.
The decision was taken late Saturday and comes into effect on Sunday, a Health Ministry official said.
Omicron has been classified as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO). The decision was aimed at building on gains from the dwindling fourth wave of the pandemic.
Pakistan reported a steady decline in new infections and related deaths during the current month. At least five people died and 303 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. The country has so far recorded 1,284,189 cases and 28,709 deaths.
Meanwhile Pakistan has administered 122 million Covid-19 vaccine doses since its immunization drive began in February.
More than 49 million people in the country of 220 million are fully vaccinated.
"The emergence of a new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all eligible citizens 12 years and older," Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said on Saturday.
The government set the target of vaccinating 80 million people by the end of this year.