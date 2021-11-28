NATO chief Stoltenberg says crisis on Belarusian border is not over yet

NewsWorldNATO chief Stoltenberg says crisis on Belarusian border is not over yet
"The intensity has changed quite a bit, it is of course not as serious as it was a few days ago. But I think it's too early to say it's over," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview broadcast on Latvian television on Saturday evening.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that the migrant crisis at the European Union's eastern border is not yet over, as people keep trying to enter the bloc illegally from Belarus.
Tensions have been high for weeks as migrants from Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan or Iran seek to cross the EU's external borders, with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia the worst affected.
Many believe the crisis has been deliberately engineered by Belarusian long-time ruler Alexander Lukashenko, in retaliation for EU sanctions.
Lukashenko has denied this, but had also said he would not prevent migrants entering Belarus from continuing to the country's border with the EU.
Meanwhile, a humanitarian crisis is developing as those in informal encampments suffer from plummeting temperatures.
"We have to be vigilant, we have to keep a close eye on developments and continue to send clear messages," Stoltenberg said.
The Lukashenko regime was using innocent people, Stoltenberg said, calling this a cynical and inhumane strategy.
He said NATO stood in full solidarity with all of the allies concerned.
Regarding the significant deployment of troops on Russia's border with Ukraine, Stoltenberg also called on Moscow for transparency and restraint.
The two issues are due to be addressed at the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Stoltenberg was visiting Lithuania and Latvia on Sunday, together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.