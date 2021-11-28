News World NATO chief Stoltenberg says crisis on Belarusian border is not over yet

NATO chief Stoltenberg says crisis on Belarusian border is not over yet

"The intensity has changed quite a bit, it is of course not as serious as it was a few days ago. But I think it's too early to say it's over," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview broadcast on Latvian television on Saturday evening.

DPA WORLD Published November 28,2021 Subscribe