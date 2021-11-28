Magnitude 7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru - USGS

 Contact Us
A 7.5-magnitude quake struck northern Peru on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning issued. The offshore quake hit at at 5:52 am (1052 GMT) at a depth of 112.5 kilometers (70 miles), about 42 kilometers northwest of Barranca, USGS said.

Published November 28,2021
There were no immediate reports of injury or damage from the quake, which was felt as far away as the capital, Lima.

The quake struck at a depth of more than 100 km (60 miles), limiting the shaking level.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said in a tweet the quake occurred in a very sparsely populated region of the Amazon rainforest.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.