Lukashenko tells migrants at Belarus-Poland border not to force them to return home

"For those who want to go home, we will help you do this. But we will not force you. This is your right," Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said in his comments on Friday.

Published November 26,2021
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants stranded at the border with Poland on Friday that his country would help them return home if they wanted but would not force them to do so.

"For those who want to go home, we will help you do this," Lukashenko said. "But we will not force you. This is your right."

The European Union has accused Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed over Lukashenko's crushing of protests against his disputed re-election last year. Belarus denies this.