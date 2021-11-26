FRANCES MACRON BLASTS BRITAIN FOR NOT BEING SERIOUS ON MIGRANT CRISIS

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday the letter sent Thursday by Britain's Prime Boris Johnson , in which he criticised Paris' handling of the illegal migrants' situation, was not a "serious" way of handling matters.

"I'm surprised when things are not done seriously, we don't communicate between leaders via tweets or published letters, we are not whistle-blowers", he said during a joint conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.



France is furious after Boris Johnson posted the contents of a letter to Macron on Twitter, suggesting France should take back migrants who arrive in England following the deaths of 27 people in the Channel this week.



Earlier, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told UK counterpart Priti Patel she was no longer invited to weekend talks about the crisis with other European ministers, in protest at the letter.



The meeting is now set to go ahead without any UK presence, prompting London to demand France reconsider the snub.



"The ministers will work seriously on serious questions with serious people," added Macron.



"This is why this Sunday the minister Darmanin will meet his counterparts from the European Union and the Commission to work on these subjects. Then we will see with the British how to work effectively when they decide to be serious."







