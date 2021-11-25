Italy reports 71 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 13,764 new cases

Italy reported 71 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 85 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,764 from 12,448.

Italy has registered 133,486 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.97 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,689 on Thursday, up from 4,629 a day earlier.

There were 57 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 49 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 588 from a previous 573.

Some 649.998 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 562,505, the health ministry said.