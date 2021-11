Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday renewed her call for tougher curbs to halt record coronavirus infections in Germany, stressing that "every day counts" as the country's Covid-19 death toll passed the 100,000 mark.

"We need more contact restrictions," the outgoing German leader said, adding that she had "today clearly told" her successor at the chancellery, Olaf Scholz, that "we can still manage this transition period together and look at all necessary measures".