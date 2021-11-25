Six dead, dozens trapped in Russian mine blaze

Six persons died and dozens were trapped after a fire in a coal mine in the Kemerovo region of Russia's Siberia on Thursday, emergency services and local authorities said, with a rescue operation underway that had already saved more than 200 people.

There were 285 people in the Listvyazhnaya mine, Russia's emergency services said, and 236 had been brought to the surface. The rescue operation was ongoing.

"According to preliminary data, a number of workers suffered from smoke poisoning. The number of victims is being specified," the regional branch of Russia's Investigative Committee said in an earlier statement.

It had initially said 115 miners had been working at the time of the fire.







