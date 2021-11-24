GERMANYS CORONAVIRUS DAILY CASE TALLY HITS RECORD HIGH OF 66,884

Germany has registered a record high daily coronavirus infection tally of 66,884 cases, according to figures released early Wednesday.



The update from the Robert Koch Institute for disease control (RKI) also showed the country's seven-day incidence of infections per 100,000 people was 404.5, marking the first time the measure topped 400.



The record figures compare to 52,826 new cases and a seven-day incidence of 319.5 a week earlier.



Germany also recorded 335 new deaths nationwide, compared to 294 a week earlier. Overall, Germany has recorded 4,712,900 recoveries and 99,768 deaths from Covid-19.



The RKI has recorded 5,497,795 coronavirus cases in Germany since the pandemic began, but the true number of infections is thought to be much higher because many go undiagnosed.



Hospitalizations per 100,000 people in seven days stood at 5.60 on Tuesday.



