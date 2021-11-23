With hospitals on edge, Slovakian president demands lockdown

Slovakia needs to go into a coronavirus lockdown immediately, President Zuzana Caputova demanded on Tuesday as the country's hospitals teeter on the brink of collapse due to surging case counts.



Caputova does not have the power to decree a lockdown. However, her voice carries weight because she is, by far, the country's most popular politician, according to polls.



Members of the ruling party also told media that tougher rules could be expected on Wednesday, but they refused to give details. Caputova is demanding a complete lockdown for the entire country, not just those who have yet to get vaccinated.



Caputova spoke emotionally after a visit to a hospital.



"We are currently the worst country in the world, when it comes to new infections in terms of population," she said. "The hospitals are at the brink of their capacities and have to limit the services they offer. Exhausted health personnel are begging for help. But instead of a thanks for their sacrifices, they're getting threats and insults."



She said it is now time to listen to the experts "who have been carrying the bulk of the weight of our collective failure."



She said it wouldn't be fair to have a lockdown for those who have been responsible, but she said there was no other way.



So far, the country's four-way coalition has only been able to agree on tentative steps against the pandemic, some of which haven't been able to be implemented due to poor preparation.



For example, new rules blocking entry to workplaces for those who can't provide proof they are vaccinated, recovered or currently free of the virus went into effect on Monday, but weren't actually implemented because health agencies had not properly prepared.