Venezuela voting conditions better, but some candidates blocked unfairly-EU

Venezuela's regional and local elections at the weekend took place in better conditions than previous contests but there were instances of voting difficulties and opposition figures being banned from running, the head of the European Union's observation mission said on Tuesday.

The Sunday vote was the first time in four years the country's opposition has run candidates, though it suffered a resounding defeat with the ruling party winning at least 18 out of 23 governorships.

"The elections were implemented in better conditions in comparison with previous electoral processes," Isabel Santos, the head of the mission told journalists.

"There have been arbitrary bans on candidates for administrative reasons, there have been suspensions, or the most recognized leaders or members of some parties have been withdrawn," Santos said.

Observers witnessed the use of banned "control points," meant to track which government supporters cast ballots, she said, calling for the observers' eventual final report not to be used as a political instrument.

The national electoral authority is more politically balanced than it has been in 20 years, Santos said, and balance is key to building public trust.

"The campaign was also marked by the extended use of state resources," Santos said.

Opposition figures had questioned the fairness of constant coverage of government candidates on state television and sales of subsidized food ahead of voting.

Santos also lamented the murder of one voter in Zulia state who was killed while he waited in line and said one electoral observer and two human rights workers had suffered "aggressions" in Lara state.

More than 1,000 polling places in 23 states were visited by 136 observers, Santos said, and her team will release a final report in late January or early February.