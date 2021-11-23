UN starts food aid drive in N. Ethiopian towns

The United Nations on Tuesday launched a major drive to deliver food aid to two towns in northern Ethiopia despite the looting of warehouses.

The UN's World Food Programme said the "major food assistance operation" would serve more than 450,000 people over the next two weeks in the northern Ethiopian towns of Kombolcha and Dessie in the Amhara region.

But WFP spokesman Tomson Phiri said humanitarian warehouses in Kombolcha -- to which the UN agency was granted access last week -- had been ransacked and looted.

"Initial assessments revealed damaged equipment, vandalized storage units, and substantial amounts of food looted from the facilities. The loss of this food means fewer people in need can be reached by WFP and its partners," he told reporters in Geneva.

Dessie and Kombolcha lie at a strategic crossroads on the main highway to Addis Ababa and were the scene of fighting in recent weeks.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Ethiopia's northernmost Tigray region to topple the Tigray People's Liberation Front in November 2020, saying the move came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps.

Though he promised a swift victory, by late June the TPLF had regrouped and retaken most of Tigray including its capital Mekele, prompting the federal army to largely withdraw from the region.

The war has already killed thousands and pushed hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions, according to the UN.

WFP called on all parties to the conflict in northern Ethiopia to respect humanitarian operations and assets and allow unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief to civilians in need.

To date, WFP has delivered emergency food and nutrition assistance to 2.6 million people in the Tigray region, 124,000 people in Afar, and 220,000 people in Amhara, Phiri said, despite fighting hampering access.

"For WFP to scale up the delivery of food assistance to save 3.7 million lives in northern Ethiopia, all parties must cooperate to facilitate movement of supplies across battle lines and allow access to affected populations, wherever and whenever needed," the spokesman said.

He said WFP's northern Ethiopia operations need $279 million to cover the next six months.

Across the entire country, the agency has a $546 million funding gap in its bid to help 12 million people over the period, Phiri added.