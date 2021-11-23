Two killed in explosions at Serbian arms factory

Two workers are dead after several explosions at a weapons factory on the outskirts of Belgrade.



Sixteen people suffered injuries in the accident in the suburb of Lestane, state television RTS reported on Tuesday, citing the fire brigade.



The causes of the explosions at the plant, used by a rocket fuel manufacturer, were initially unknown.



According to RTS, the accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in a 260-square-metre factory hall. About 40 workers were present.



Dense clouds of smoke rose from the site. The fire brigade arrived with 11 vehicles. Most of the injured suffered burns of varying degrees.