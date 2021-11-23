Lithuania deploys more than 1,000 soldiers to border with Belarus

About 1,000 to 2,000 soldiers are regularly supporting Lithuania's border guard in its work on the eastern EU external border with Belarus, as worries linger about its alleged attempts to punish the economic bloc with a wave of immigrants.



"Of course, this is not an upper limit, and if the situation requires it and we are asked to help, we will do so," army chief Valdemaras Rupsys said in Vilnius on Tuesday, according to the BNS agency.



A total of around 9,000 soldiers from the Baltic EU and NATO country have been deployed since mid-June, he said.



In addition, the Lithuanian army is acquiring about 290 used all-terrain vehicles from the Netherlands to monitor the border with Belarus.



According to Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas, the vehicles, which were purchased for 4.6 million euros (5.2 million dollars), are in good technical condition and ready for use. Most of them should be available to the armed forces by Christmas.



In view of the situation on the EU's external border with Belarus, Lithuania declared a state of emergency a fortnight ago - it applies for one month along the border strip and 5 kilometres inland.



The government in Vilnius has also sent more police to the border and the army has been given more powers. So far, however, the situation in Lithuania has been calm.



Meanwhile, around 2,000 migrants who want to cross from Belarus into Poland are refusing to move from a logistics centre on the border.



"We definitely don't want to go to Iraq and stay until we are allowed into the EU," 25-year-old Gashtjar told dpa on Tuesday, without giving a last name.



The Interior Ministry in Minsk said another 118 migrants had left voluntarily and had returned home.



The majority insist on being accepted in the EU, said Alexei Begun, head of the migration department of the Belarusian Interior Ministry, according to state news agency Belta.



No one has applied for refugee status in Belarus, he said. "They also reject all proposals of return to their home countries."



The fate of those in question is being determined in cooperation with international refugee organizations. The goal is repatriation, Begun said.



After at least one flight last week, another plane with 118 migrants on board left Minsk on Monday, Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesperson for the coordinator of Poland's intelligence services, said on Tuesday, according to the PAP news agency.



"This is not proof that the Lukashenko regime is moving away from its strategic plan," Zaryn told Polish pro-government TV channel TVP Info.



More flights are planned this week, Zaryn said, but he said it would be premature to see the repatriations as a step towards de-escalation on the part of strongman Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.



At the same time, there are signs that other migrants are being brought to the border with Poland. Their attempts to break through the border are becoming "increasingly aggressive," Zaryn said.



Lukashenko had called for a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 migrants to the EU. Brussels accuses him of deliberately luring the migrants into the country and to the border with Poland in order to destabilize the bloc.



Lukashenko, who is often dubbed "Europe's last dictator," has repeatedly stressed that in retaliation for the EU sanctions imposed on Belarus for its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters after a presidential election widely viewed as rigged, he will no longer stop anyone crossing Belarusian territory to reach the EU.



An independent review of the situation at the border is also difficult because Poland declared a state of emergency in more than 183 border communities at the beginning of September. Neither journalists nor human rights organizations are allowed to enter the restricted zone, where several refugees have already died under circumstances that have not been clarified.