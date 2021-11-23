Germany posts another record Covid-19 incidence rate

Germany saw another Covid-19 record on Tuesday, with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control recording a seven-day incidence rate of 399.8 new coronavirus infections per 100,000 people.



This was an increase compared to an incidence rate of 386.5 on Monday and 312.4 a day earlier.



According to the latest RKI figures, there were 45,326 new cases within the past day, a significant increase compared to a week earlier when 32,048 new infections were reported.



The data released early Tuesday showed that 309 people had died of Covid-19 across the country within the past 24 hours, up from 265 a week ago. The latest figure brings the national death toll to 99,433.



The new figures bring the total number of infections in Germany since the start of the pandemic to 5,430,911, although officials believe the actual total to be significantly higher as many cases go undiagnosed.



The RKI said that 5.28 people per 100,000 had been admitted to the hospital over the past week. The institute on Friday said that 5.34 people per 100,000 had been admitted over the previous seven days.



Germany's highest hospitalization rate was around 15.5 last Christmas.



The RKI said that 4,680,000 people have recovered from the virus.

