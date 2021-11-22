Domestic violence cases in France increased by 10 per cent in 2020

French authorities have registered an increase by 10 per cent in domestic violence in 2020 and most of the victims were women, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.



Security forces recorded 159,400 cases of violence between partners, where 139,200 of the victims were women. Most of the cases involved physical violence and in some the injuries were so severe that the victims were initially unable to work.



The number of fatalities due to domestic violence fell to 125 in 2020, down from 173 the year before. Of those killed, 102 were women.



There were two nationwide lockdowns in France in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and many people also worked from home. However, the ministry did not draw a connection with the increase in domestic violence.



On Saturday, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in France against violence against women. There were protest marches in Paris and other cities.



