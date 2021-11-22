Basque court strikes down proof of virus status requirement

The Supreme Court of the Spanish Basque Country has rejected the requirement to show proof of coronavirus status for restaurants and nightclubs, despite rising coronavirus numbers, according to media reports.



The regional government had wanted to order the presentation of proof of full vaccination, recovery from Covid-19 or a recent negative test to visit such venues because the seven-day incidence rate of new coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the northern Spanish region is now close to 150 with a rising trend. This is the highest in the country after Navarre.



The judges had argued that this measure was disproportionate in view of the high vaccination rate of about 90 per cent of all Spaniards over the age of 12, the newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Monday.



The court is known for its hardline attitude towards restrictions to contain the pandemic, it said.



Other Spanish autonomous communities, such as Catalonia, Galicia and the Balearic Islands, have already introduced the new rule with the approval of their respective supreme courts, each to a different extent. Valencia is still waiting for judicial approval.



In Spain, the coronavirus situation is currently much better than in Germany, for example, because of the high vaccination rate. The seven-day incidence nationwide is 66.5, with a slight upward trend.



Restricting venues to the vaccinated or recovered or even restrictions on movement are not being discussed.

