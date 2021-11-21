Police injured, detentions made after new night of Dutch unrest

Five Dutch police officers were injured as eruptions of violence continued across the country overnight into Sunday, police reported on Twitter.



Disturbances were reported in multiple cities, often involving young people throwing fireworks, starting small blazes or destroying traffic signs. In at least one case, someone threw a rock through the window of an ambulance that was transporting a patient.



Seven detentions were reported. Dutch police reported sending out mobile units, horses and dogs "to restore the public order."



Violence had centred on Rotterdam late on Friday and early on Saturday after a protest against coronavirus restrictions got out of control. That saw fighting on the streets and police firing into crowds. Four people had to be taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.



Social networks were full on Saturday with calls for demonstrations and confrontations with the police. That prompted an enhanced police presence in Amsterdam and Rotterdam.



