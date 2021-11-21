Chile elects new president

Chileans are due to elect a new president on Sunday.



In the first round, seven candidates are vying for the highest office of state, with the favourites being 35-year-old left-wing politician Gabriel Boric and the German-born right-wing candidate Jose Antonio Kast.



If no candidate achieves an absolute majority, the two strongest candidates will meet in a run-off election in December.



In addition to the president, all deputies and half of the senators will be newly elected on Sunday.



Chile was long considered a model country in South America, but now the state of 19 million inhabitants is in crisis mode.



Due to arson and attacks by radical indigenous Mapuche people, the government has declared a state of emergency in some regions in the south of the country.



President Sebastian Pinera narrowly escaped impeachment a few days ago over a dubious mining deal.



A new constitution is also being drafted. The current text dates back to the 1973-90 military dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet.



The new constitution was one of the most important demands of the demonstrators who took to the streets for weeks against the government two years ago. Around 30 people were killed and hundreds were injured, some of them seriously.



Polling stations are due to open at 8 am (1100 GMT) and close at 6 pm (2100 GMT). First results are expected a few hours after that.



