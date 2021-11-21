News World After two years in Libyan captivity, seven Turks return home

The seven are now back in Turkey following intensive diplomatic efforts, the Foreign Ministry in Ankara announced on Sunday, thanking the governments of both Libya and Qatar for their efforts to secure the release of the prisoners.

Seven Turkish citizens have been released from captivity in Libya some two years after being detained in the east of the war-torn country by a militia group.



The Foreign Ministry did not give any further details on the background to the case, though CNN Türk reported that the detainees had been in Libya on business when they were captured two years ago by militias under the control of the warlord General Khalifa Haftar.



Libya has been mired in violence since the Western-backed overthrow of long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi in 2011.



This spring, a transitional government was formed with UN mediation to lead the country in the run-up to democratic elections. General Haftar, who is supported by Egypt and Russia, is expected to be among the candidates for the presidency.



