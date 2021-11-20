Venezuelans to vote in regional elections on Sunday

Venezuelans will head to polls on Sunday to cast their ballot in regional and local elections.

More than 20 million people will vote in 23 governorship and 335 mayorship contests.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's opposition will contest regional elections on Sunday for the first time in nearly four years.

Led by former National Assembly head Juan Guaido, the opposition had boycotted presidential elections in 2018 and a parliamentary vote in 2020.

Since 2017, the opposition has not taken part in any electoral process, arguing that the country does not have the conditions for "free, fair, and verifiable" elections.

According to the polls, the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) is expected to win elections in all 23 federal entities, while the opposition's success will be determined by the voter turnout.

The European Union will send 34 observers to regional elections in Venezuela, while nearly 300 others from different countries will support the mission on the election day.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday urged people to participate in Sunday's elections.

Despite rich oil reserves, the Latin American country is suffering from a prolonged economic crisis, which has been exacerbated due to sanctions by the US that does not recognize the Maduro administration.

The country of over 30 million people has widespread shortages of food and basic necessities, along with high inflation.