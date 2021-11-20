Turkish troops neutralize 4 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces neutralized four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, two terrorists were neutralized at the Operation Peace Spring zone, one at the Operation Olive Branch region, and one in the Hakurk region during operations.

Turkish authorities use the term " neutralize " to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

The Pence operations are a series of offensives Turkey has carried out since 2019 against terrorist organizations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

Operations Pençe-Kaplan and Pençe-Kartal were initiated in June last year, while Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım were launched this April in Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.