Demonstrations against new coronavirus measures expected in Austria

The far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) has called for the demonstrations. Its party leader Herbert Kickl, currently suffering from Covid-19 himself, sees Austria on the way to a "dictatorship."

Following the announcement of a new lockdown and compulsory coronavirus vaccination in Austria, protest rallies are expected on Saturday.



Several thousand critics of the strict new anti-coronavirus measures are expected in Vienna.



The far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) has called for the demonstrations. Its party leader Herbert Kickl, currently suffering from Covid-19 himself, sees Austria on the way to a "dictatorship."



According to the police, 1,300 officers are to be deployed, among other things to monitor the obligation to wear an FFP2 mask.



In Austria, a lockdown is in effect from Monday, which is supposed to be over for vaccinated and recovered people by December 13 at the latest.



For the unvaccinated, restrictions on movement will apply beyond that date.



In addition, the government has announced compulsory vaccination from February 2022.